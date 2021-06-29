I have no direct knowledge of how Critical Race Theory (CRT) is being applied locally. However, I have received from family and friends in the educational field elsewhere in the nation a good deal of information in this regard. At best, I would describe it as Drano being poured into the minds of our children so as to rot their brains and blind their thinking.
From what I have seen, CRT can best be described in one word: "propaganda." It is the misuse of semi-official authority to promote jealousy, hatred, and divisiveness among various segments of a society in zealous ways to benefit only its peculiar advocates. The promoters and advocates of CRT are just like the Nazi's Dr. Goebbels and his ilk, following the same practices and principles. Goose-stepping Latter-day Brown Shirts all.
To defeat this cancer within our body politic, call CRT what it is. Ultra-racist propaganda.
Really bad second-hand anecdotal evidence? Good enough to write a strongly worded letter, I guess...
