On the eve of the historic announcement of Senator Kamala Harris completing the Biden-Harris ticket for President-Vice President, the Democratic Party of Winchester and Frederick County invites you to join with all of us in voting for them beginning Sept. 18.
Are you the child of immigrants who worked hard to build your place and your children’s, in American society, you are welcome.
Are you a girl or woman struggling to build the career of your dreams, you are welcome.
If you lack family wealth, if you believe old white men should not decide if you live or die, you are welcome.
Vote with us. Nobody on our side is going to call you Pocahontas.
Join us in building America back better and stronger; in taking practical steps to shorten the pandemic’s disruption and death-hold on our families; in making business loans available to the hardworking and deserving, not political donors and cronies; and to protect Medicare and health care. To restore sanity, graciousness, and our international respect, vote with us. We are a party of people reaching out to other people, when reaching out is overdue; we are inclusive.
Robin Young
Robin Young is a resident of Middletown.
Is it just those old white men or all old white men? Perhaps the latter have to find an alternate party. I guess there is no room for old white men among the democrats anymore. Do not tell Senator Schumer or heck even Mr. Biden.
I think you "Left" a few things out - https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/hollis-its-the-left-that-politicizes-everything/article_c168c5a4-2b42-58ef-96a5-0ac7266efcb6.html
