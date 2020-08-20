Digging into the data
Each day The Winchester Star publishes updated data for COVID-19 cases in our health district. These numbers give little meaningful information since no effort is made to analyze the data. So let try. A breakdown of these data reveals some interesting facts, which may not be evident to the average reader.
Thus far, 84 people have died in our health district from COVID-19 as of Aug. 1, 2020, according the Virginia Department of Epidemiology.
There have been no deaths in the age group of newborns to 29. There have been only 5 in the age group 20-59 or about 6% of total. In age group 60-69-, 14 people have died (16.6%). In age group 70-79, 18 people have died (21.40%) and above 80, 47 people have died (56%). Well over half of all local deaths are in very senior citizens.
So what does this mean? Simple. Young people survive COVID-19 nicely, but grandmas and grandpas don’t.
So here is some advice to young people who love their grandma and grandpa and want to keep them around. Insure that they wear masks when out in public and insist that any people that they might come in contact with them do likewise, especially in stores where they shop.
Bette Lillis
Frederick County
