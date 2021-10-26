I encourage everyone to vote for Theo Theologis for Stonewall Supervisor. Theo has the experience, energy and passion to help Frederick County be great.
Theo Theologis will go the extra mile to represent us. I know because he is already doing it even before getting elected. You can tell from his campaign that he is the type of person who gives 100% to what he does. He visited almost 2,000 homes in Stonewall and met and listened to the concerns of hundreds of Stonewall residents. The vast majority of residents he spoke with were surprised to see a supervisor candidate visiting and listening to them. They had never had a candidate visit them before. I know that for a fact because I helped him visit many of these residents.
Over the past four months, Theo made a point to visit as many neighborhoods in the Stonewall District as he could. He took notes and made a list of the issues Stonewall residents raised. And he is ready to start tackling every issue as soon as he is elected.
Theo’s educational background, business experience, and community advocacy make him the perfect candidate for Stonewall. Theo believes in good old-fashioned hard work. Frederick County needs someone with Theo’s professionalism and integrity.
I encourage everyone to vote for Theo Theologis for Stonewall Supervisor on Nov. 2.
Hannah Powell
Stephenson
