A man in a flood was caught on his roof and prayed to God, "Save me." A man in a boat comes along and says, "Get in." He says, "No, God is going to save me." Then a helicopter comes along and drops him a rope, but he says, "No, God is going to save me." Then the man drowns and goes to heaven and asks, "God, why didn't you save me?" And God says, "Well, I sent you a boat and a helicopter!" To all those who are relying on their faith in God to save them from coronavirus I say God sent you the vaccine. Every cure doesn't have to be a miracle. God uses ordinary means as well. Believing people should know we could never have developed the vaccine without God's help. Please, take advantage of His help and get the shot.
Rebecca Lillis
Stephenson
(2) comments
Scientists, medical researchers (many of whom are atheists) and government funding from taxes we paid are what saved us. No gods involved, needed, or wanted. Give credit where credit is due.
Weird... I thought it was brought to us by science and hard work....
