In support of Dr. John Lamanna’s run for Frederick County School Board.
I have known John and his family for almost 20 years, and I would like to describe John using a foundation set in just a few keywords.
Honesty.
John Lamanna has built his life, faith, family, and career on honesty. Sacrifice comes with being a father or community servant, but honestly means sometimes taking the road less traveled. John has never taken the easy way, for anything.
Dedication.
John exemplifies the meaning of dedication. His countless years as a board member on multiple Winchester-Frederick County Community Service organizations, like the ChildSafe Center — CAC, Department of Social Services, Rotary, Bright Futures, and the Timbrook Achievement Center. John offers his time, his work ethic, love, compassion, and energy to serve our community and those souls that live here.
Leadership.
The over 40-plus years as the Director of Timber Ridge School has proven that John knows what it takes to be a leader. To be able to stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
As an outstanding member of our community, John Lamanna has proven time and time again, in many areas of his life, that he has the skills necessary to serve on the Frederick County School Board as a member.
Honesty, dedication and leadership are what we need. Dr. John Lamanna can deliver. Please remember that when you vote for him in November.
Dan Argiro
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.