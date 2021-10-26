To Those Who Care About Good Government:
If you are concerned about this year’s tax increases in Frederick County, the attempt to raise meals taxes on our restaurants during the pandemic, and what is happening in our schools, I strongly encourage you to vote for Josh Ludwig in the election for Shawnee District supervisor. Josh Ludwig seeks to ensure that the citizens of the county know where their money is going. He feels strongly about maintaining a strong transparent government that keeps parents informed.
I met the Ludwig family eight years ago when I moved here, just as the Ludwigs had done before me, to get away from the high cost of living in Fairfax County and to enjoy a calmer lifestyle. Josh is committed to his family and to family values in the community. He is a man of honesty and integrity, and despite being a rocket scientist, he speaks plainly and simply about his views and concerns.
Vote for Josh Ludwig. He will stand up and represent conservative values, carrying through on promises made with conviction and integrity. He will make a difference in Frederick County.
Linda K. Lander
Frederick County
