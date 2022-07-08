Refuting claim about ‘anti-abortion groups’
In a July 5 letter to the editor, “U.S. has ‘secular’ government for a reason,” the writer stated, “…a primary aim of the anti-abortion groups is to make sure that their religion becomes your religion.” There is nothing further from the truth! Pro-life groups have as their aim the saving of babies growing in their mothers’ wombs and the accompanying and supporting of these mothers throughout their pregnancies and beyond.
Proof of this right here in Winchester is New Eve Maternity Home and AbbaCare. These two organizations provide counseling services, help in securing medical care, jobs and continuing education as well as housing in the case of New Eve Maternity Home.
New Eve now operates two homes in Winchester. Check out the websites of these organizations and see for yourself just exactly what is the aim of these “anti-abortion” groups.
Joanne Seale Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.