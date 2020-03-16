Shawnee District: Move Frederick County forward with new leadership
Residents of the Shawnee District will have an incredible opportunity to elect Elaine Holliday to represent them on Frederick County’s Board of Supervisors. Elaine has an Associate in Applied Science Accounting from Lord Fairfax Community College, a BS in Accounting from Liberty University, and an MBA from Shenandoah University. She is a member of Delta Mu Delta, an international honor society. Elaine works full-time as the senior accountant for Shenandoah. She also serves on the Committee for Higher Education. She works hard for students at SU by helping with the Student Investment Club including leading many student trips. Elaine is always available to listen to concerns and to lend a helping hand. She is a giver. She has a heart for leadership and working with the community. She has been my mentor for a few years now and I am blessed by her mentorship. My native home is in Nepal. I often ask advice on American traditions and Elaine unselfishly gives me her time. Elaine is a native of Frederick County so has very high aspirations for the county as a whole. One of her visions for Frederick County is to grow the county’s job market by bringing income-producing businesses to the area for long-term sustainable incomes for families.
Elaine has lent her skills in organization to many campaigns in the past such as door knocking for Minchew, helping host a meet/greet for Vogel, and volunteering for concessions for Sibert. As well as many election day precinct volunteering’s. I’ve had the pleasure to be out door knocking with Elaine as she campaigns and there is excitement in the air from the youth! Shawnee District – get out and vote for Elaine on March 24 th from 4-7 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall on Costello Drive.
