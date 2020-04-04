Sincere thanks
I am not for a moment minimizing the job our health care professionals are doing, but when they trained they knew there was the possibility of risks. They are doing a spectacular job.
We cannot, however, forget the people who never expected to be on the front lines and have bravely stepped up and continued to do their jobs so that the rest of us could practice social isolation — the mail carriers, UPS, FedEx, and most importantly the grocery store personnel who are now on the front lines because we created totally unnecessary shortages where we didn’t need to. They never asked for this but they are carrying on with grace and dignity, and I will always be grateful. I am financially able to, and am tipping when I can, but there is no amount of money that can make up for what we are asking of them.
Nancy Burak
Frederick County
