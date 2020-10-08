On July 14, 2018, The Star published my op-ed on Nazism in America. The 3 items listed were: indoctrination in schools, denigration of opposing views, and mob violence. All three have occurred this past year. I closed with a prayer that it would stop before someone was injured. Alas, injuries and death have occurred. I still pray for calm.
Paul Massanopoli Sr.
Heathsville
(mail subscriber formerly from Berryville)
(17) comments
It's funny....The socialist aka former Democratic party supported arson, looting, riots, assault, and murder for months. Now one of their own gets targeted and they start whining how wrong it is! Watch what you wish for....you might just get it.
They have no clue what the wish for. That is more scary than anything.
Go hide in your corner and pretend everyone has justice, "dr''
We know exactly what you wish for, and it leaves millions of citizens behind.
Your words are hollow, likely as your deeds. Having presided over HIS incredible accomplishment (Obama: those jobs aren’t coming back...), President Trump ushered in an economy the likes of which NO President has ever accomplished. He did it for ALL Americans. Now, you and your party of hate and division blame all of America’s current woes and all the deaths caused entirely by COVID-19, on someone who did his best to protect us all. It’s so easy, Spock or whatever your real identity is, to sit all high and mighty behind your cute lil keyboard and criticize. Great job. And you believe the words out of your own candidates mouths. Laughable on so many levels. Hindsight is so much fun, you just stay giddy all the time. I believe in people who look forward; something Mr. Trump has done each and every day while your group has not accepted proven results of a legitimate win and tried to impeach him at every step. You guys remain on a washed out road leading to a hidden cliff at the top of Team Biden Peak.
Says a worshipper of Impeached Prez 🦇💩 Cray Cray.
Who knew that Kyle Rittenhouse was a Democrat.
Ignoring viewable video evidence only proves that Democrats continue to ignore what rational people can see happening before our very eyes... [rolleyes]
How did the FBI get involved? I thought they only took orders from Obama and Hillary!
I pray too. Trump tells the Proud Boys to stand down and stand by and now a plot discovered by the FBI that a bunch of right wingnuts plan to abduct the governor of Michigan with firearms and explosives.
Never fear, our unregulated militias will save us: The "Liberate Michigan" militia thugs emboldened by tRump were busted by the FBI for plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. They also planned to kill cops.
Meanwhile, Hillary and Obama and the CIA concocted a plan to create a diversion from the attention on her illegal use of a personal server for performing official State Department business by creating a fake Russia-Trump collusion story. That's what I fear, a government that wants total power over it's citizens. No effin way.
"total power over its citizens": You've not been paying attention....that's what's in the works with this manic goon and his billyboy barr. You think they won't roll over you loyalists, you are mistaken. Your little story is discredited bigtime, btw. Come into the present. He owes 400 million....to whom? That doesn't bother you? Just keep believing all the horrible deep state theories they are throwing at you. sigh
You are in a cult. Please seek help for deprogramming. There is hope. Do not give up. God speed ✌🏼
What a surprise. Mocking condescension. So predictable.
You forgot to mention the 10 Benghazi investigations that ended up in a nothing burger, nada zip, unlike the Mueller investigation that resulted in 34 indictments.
You seem to forget. Benghazi ALL led to Ms Clinton and Teflon Obama. Just like the blatantly obvious hit job on Jeffrey Epstein which also went nowhere, we see where the power truly remains. The unbiased justice your side calls for against conservatives seems beyond ambiguous to fair-minded people.
Meanwhile, get a load of that group picture of the hate and division goons who aimed toward the Michigan governor, ain't they some superb white supremacist specimens? I'm sure the good "dr" was appalled.
