Support for Dufrene
We are absolutely shocked to hear anything other than the reality of the awesome job that Mike Dufrene is doing and has done ever since his first day on the job! Winchester and Handley are truly blessed to have such a stellar man at the helm! HE is the main reason that Handley high school students look forward to each school day! Mike’s leadership, integrity, utmost care for all students, and enthusiasm are just a few of his infinite qualities.
We moved here six years ago from Georgia and never dreamed we could send our children to public school, but after meeting Mike we knew that our kids would be in good hands. We had met his predecessor and were not impressed at all. Our oldest son, John, graduated last year at the very top of his class, credits Mr. Dufrene’s personalized encouragement with his success, and is now a double major studying to be a medical doctor at the University of Virginia. Our middle son, Robert, is currently a sophomore at Handley and has had a wonderful experience thus far. He is also thriving under Mike’s leadership.
We will fight for the students who need and deserve Mike Dufrene’s unwavering dedication and loyal support!! Please know that Winchester is a special community who absolutely adores John Handley High School Principal Mike Dufrene because of his incredible work ethic and how much he cares for our kids!!
Leigh Avant Winchester
