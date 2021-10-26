When Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc Abrams retired this summer, he endorsed his chief deputy prosecutor, Heather Hovermale, as his successor.
As someone who has known Heather for a number of years, it is no surprise that Marc would support her as our next Commonwealth Attorney. She is a smart, hardworking and effective attorney and a person of the highest integrity.
In Heather’s first three months as acting commonwealth's attorney, her office has successfully prosecuted two murder trials. While no one wants to see this type of violent crime in our city, it is a comfort to know that the victims of such crimes will receive justice under Heather’s leadership.
Running unopposed, Heather’s election on Nov. 2 will be historically significant as she will be the first woman elected as commonwealth's attorney in Winchester’s history.
I am proud to give her my vote and urge Winchester citizens to do the same.
Tricia Stiles Simpson
Winchester
