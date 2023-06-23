I want to thank the residents of the Back Creek District for the Republican nomination to represent you on the Board of Supervisors. I am immensely grateful to my family, friends, and supporters who generously contributed their time, money, and effort to the Republican primary election.
As I promised during the primary campaign, we ran a clean race and will continue to do so based on facts. And I promise to work tirelessly on four pillars of my campaign, which are:
· Children — We need increased opportunities for our children to excel, with a focus on relieving the overcrowding in our schools. I am committed to supporting the construction of a fourth high school.
· Small businesses — As a small business owner, I understand small business owners' challenges. I will work to remove bureaucratic obstacles that inhibit small business growth.
· Farmers — I will be a strong voice for our farmers and will protect our county's rural areas.
· Transportation — I will work alongside our federal and state representatives to fund transportation improvements in Frederick County.
I am honored and deeply humbled at the opportunity to represent our community on the Board of Supervisors. When elected, I promise to bring civility and common sense back to the Board of Supervisors.
I thank you for your trust and hope everyone has a wonderful summer.
John Jewell
Republican candidate for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Back Creek District
