I have lived in Winchester community for over 32 years and own a small business in Winchester that manages marketing/development/advertising. We also have worked with the Apple Blossom and Old Town Winchester events for many years. These events are vital to our community in terms of economic impact, charities and businesses development. We always need volunteers and I reach out to many folks all the time. Although I must share, whenever I have reached out to Les and Sabra Veach, they are always available to support these community events. When Les has been volunteering, we have chatted many times about how vital these events are for our community. Les has shared how tourism dollars are key to the community, charities, local businesses and city budget. I must share that Les seems to have endless energy to help Winchester and the community. When I call, he is always willing to help and when I attend other events, I see Les and Sabra volunteering.
Someone who contributes his own personal time to benefit local businesses and citizens should be the candidate of choice. Also, in the years Les has been on council, he has used reason and logic in making good decisions for the community. I encourage you to learn more about Les Veach and reelect him to City Council.
Dario Savarese
Winchester business owner, Frederick County resident
