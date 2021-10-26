Richard Bell is an excellent fit for City Council. I have known Richard for some time, and I am happy to say that my friendship began with him through community work.
Richard's passion for civic service has taken many forms including some time spent on the School Board working to improve the schools' facilities and support the staff. He has helped guide a bigger vision of what education can be for our students, and then steadfastly worked to make that vision a reality.
Our community has many challenges, as well as assets. These challenges are complex — and to address them will take a leader who understands that they aren't solved by a single person. They can only be solved as a community, working in partnerships, with the knowledge and experience of a team.
Richard's experience in Winchester also includes recognizing the positive aspects of our community. His support for the green circle, community development, and preserving our historical fabric began when he became a resident of Winchester. Ward 1 has benefited from Richard's work even before he was on council. One of the reasons I support Richard for council is my personal knowledge of his efforts to make Winchester a better place for everyone. This has definitely informed his service on council. He has a lot of ideas for positive changes to the community, which can serve Ward 1 well in the future. I encourage my fellow residents of Ward 1 to vote for Richard!
Joel Richardson
Winchester
