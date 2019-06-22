If you have purchased or leased a new vehicle I am sure you have noticed the high costs. You pay $30,000 to $70,000 for your new vehicle and have $500 to $800 a month in payments and then the county or city gets to charge you $100 to $300 a month for the privilege of driving your new vehicle.
Some people may lease a vehicle so as to cut down on payments, but the county or city will still get you. I am not a young man so I do not know how young people afford it. I guess they have no choice if they want to get to work but it is a shame that they or anyone else has to pay these high costs to earn a living.
You pay these taxes in July and December so it ruins your vacation and your Christmas. Where is Gov? Gilmore when you need him. Oh, that's right, we have a Democrat Governor who hasn't met a tax he does not like.
Our state is turning blue and it is sad. How about upping the sales tax and doing away with the personal property tax and give the citizens a break. The young people in this area already have to pay outrageous rents to live here and they have to pay through the nose for their transportation. Do we not want our young people to live and work here.
This is not Northern Virginia nor do we want to be. I am sure you can find a better way to get your revenue than these taxes. I am sure there are a lot of people who could give you some suggestions. I could come up with 5 or 10 myself.
It is time the county and city quit trying to drive people out and find ways for people to want to stay, work, and live in this great area. I would love to see how many people agree with this.
