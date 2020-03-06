It must be difficult to be a Democrat, especially given the cognizant dissonance (the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes, especially as relating to behavioral decisions and attitude change) that ensues when one thinks about some of the social and policy positions their representatives in government espouse.
Take abortion, for example. Many Democrats, especially those who now inhabit the state houses in Richmond, consider that abortion, right up to the moment of birth (and beyond in some cases), is a perfectly acceptable practice. Now consider the prevailing Democratic position regarding the death penalty. Their opposition is nearly unanimous.
So in the Democratic view it's not okay to put a person guilty of the deliberate murder of another human being to death, but it is okay to take the life of a perfectly innocent human being because he or she hasn't yet been born. Democrats must not have thought this through; otherwise, they would be reeling under the onslaught of cognitive dissonance.
This could be explained, perhaps, by the historic attitudes of those in the slave states (who evolved into Democrats) toward slaves. In 1787 slaves weren't considered people, but property. In what became the "solid South," that is, solidly Democratic across the former Confederacy, slave owners considered that property was disposable at the discretion of the owner. Does that attitude persist in the modern Democratic Party, only toward unborn children? It would appear so.
Attitudes change over time. I fervently hope that current attitudes toward killing human beings, including convicted murderers and unborn children, change as people become once again convinced that every human life has value and that rationalizations such as "an eye for an eye" and "the unborn are not yet people" are seen as barbaric and unthinkable. Just as the idea of enslaving human beings has become barbaric and unthinkable.
This is unlikely to happen in my lifetime; look at racial animosity, which persists 155 years after slavery was abolished. But someday, I hope, a leader will emerge who is not afraid to speak the truth that if we purport to respect human life our laws and our conduct must be in concert with that belief. Until then we all live with a crippling level of cognitive dissonance.
James Sherry is a Winchester resident.
Very well written and thoughtful Open Forum Mr. Sherry. Thank you for taking the time to share it with us. Also very timely, given Sen. Schumer's recent threats against two conservative Justices regarding a pending abortion case.
"cognizant dissonance" = this forum.
I think you just like to troll around to be the contrarian.
Very well stated, Mr. Sherry! Thank you!
I disagree that every human life has value. Look no further than today's headlines about a man who murdered his child, and another man who raped a child. They have nothing to offer the human race other than to be removed from the face of the earth and serve as an example of what not to do. Period.
