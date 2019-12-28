RICHARD GOOD
I attended the meeting of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 11 and listened to various speakers addressing the right to own firearms. One of the first to speak was Chris Collins, representative in the state legislature for the 29th District. I was surprised to hear him state that God gave him the right to own assault weapons. He was followed by more speakers who averred that God also gave them the right to own assault weapons as well.
I was surprised by these statements and checked my Bible but found no reference to God giving anyone the right to own weapons of mass destruction. Christ does mention keeping a sword for protection, but nowhere in the Bible does Christ give permission to own siege machines, catapults, boiling oil and other weapons of mass destruction as used during the era of the Roman Empire. I consulted Catholic, Episcopalian, Lutheran and Baptist priests plus a rabbi. All confirmed ownership of a defensive sidearm could conceivably be construed from the Bibles references to carrying a sword for protection. None believed ownership of assault weapons, armor piercing bullets, tracer etc, all used as weapons of mass destruction were or are condoned by God/Christ.
The AR15, is the civilian version of the M16 assault rifle. It was a weapon made for one purpose, to kill people quickly, cheaply and as reliably as possible. It has succeeded admirably, both in military and civilian use. People wearing stickers stating “Guns Save Lives” are promoting the ultimate lie. Let’s call a spade a spade, “Guns kill people!” Rarely do guns save lives, and when they do, they are invariably in the hands of law enforcement officers who save the lives.
It is all well and good to state we need the right to bear arms, but the first unalienable right mentioned in the Declaration of Independence is LIFE. Many people vociferously defend the Second Amendment, but few seem interested in the lives of those who will die in the next mass shooting which could be anywhere including here. Why does anyone need armor-piercing bullets? Why is it still possible to privately sell guns with no background checks? Why aren’t gun owners required to have liability insurance to help protect the innocent? These are but a few of the questions which need addressing.
American taxpayers pay to repair the damage to over 100,000 bodies ravaged by gunfire every year. Deaths by firearms last year were almost 40,000, the highest rate in over 20 years! Americans of all stripes need to start figuring ways to protect life, not just give slavish devotion to gun ownership!
Richard Good is a resident of Frederick County.
(6) comments
Thank you Richard. You are spot on. There is no “god given right” to own a weapon for mass killing. Man gave that right, and man can limit it or take it away.
People get so focused on gun deaths that they ignore other deaths in our country. For example, the CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9 million – 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 – 61,000 deaths annually since 2010. Most of these could have been prevented if everyone got vaccinated each year. So, using the left's logic, shouldn't the government force every man, woman, boy, and girl to get vaccinated each year? Think about the hospitalizations and deaths that would be prevented with a simple shot.
Turn the other cheek. Do good to those who spitefully use you. Do not return evil for evil. The Nehemiah passage was speaking to a specific case, not intended to be generalized.
Nehemiah 4:17-18, and others. The Bible definitely does not encourage us to be defenseless. There is evil in this world that our society should be more proactive about. Taking guns away from legal carriers is not one of those ways.
If something exists, then one would have to believe that God allows it.
Childhood cancer exists so God allows it? Murders exist so God allows it? The list goes on.
