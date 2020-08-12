DONALD SEARS
Former Virginia attorney general and failed gubernatorial candidate Ken “Vaginal Ultrasound” Cuccinelli aped his boss at the Berryville Police Appreciation Picnic. Not only did President Trump’s Deputy Commandant of the Secret Police co-opt the purpose of the day, but his misdirection and misinformation were right out of Trump’s playbook.
A month earlier, under the pretense of celebrating the 4th of July, Donald Trump summoned the nation to Mount Rushmore, only to turn what should have been a non-partisan national celebration into a Trump political rally, complete with the normal complement of lies. Berryville was to Cuccinelli what Mount Rushmore was to Trump---a bait and switch.
One hopes picnic organizer Josiah Alway’s motives were pure and he was not part of the scam. If not, he should demand Cuccinelli reimburse the Grace Tabernacle Church for the food and drinks it provided for Cuccinelli’s political chicanery. Mr. Alway should also ask Del. Dave LaRock to chip in for the refreshments. Marching in lockstep with Trump stooge, Attorney General William Barr, LaRock took time away from honoring local heroes to warn the nation , “An assault on the government of the United States is underway,” and things are going to get worse in this battle between “good and evil.”
Evan Goodenow, reporter for The Star, is to be commended for his diligence in holding Cuccinelli to account for his bombast, bluster and baloney. No less than five times in his Aug.10 article, Goodenow found it necessary to “clarify” statements made by Cuccinelli. For example, when Cuccinelli characterized the Chicago Grant Park protest as a “fake peaceful protest,” Goodenow countered with, “Video shows a small number of the thousands of protesters acting violently.” Or, When Cuccinelli said, “Violent protesters in Portland were guilty of terrorism,” and “the deployment of federal troops was done to prevent the courthouse from being burned down,” Goodenow added, “Portland’s mayor and Oregon’s governor opposed the deployment, saying the protests had been dwindling until the troops showed up and exacerbated the situation.”
Trump rescued Cuccinelli from his downward spiral into political obscurity because the genuflecting bootlicker was willing to politicize the Department of Homeland Security. Just because Trump has been reduced to rescuing washed up bottom feeders for government positions, is no reason we in the Shenandoah Valley should put them on a stage and give them a megaphone.
It’s too bad Cuccinelli didn’t get the same memo as Clarke County Sheriff Anthony Roper. Roper realized the picnic was a time to honor our policemen, not further a political agenda. Roper said, “In a time police-community relations are strained throughout our country and our commonwealth, our community exemplifies all that is right: a picnic in the park where we can break bread.”
A picnic in the park to honor law enforcement is a good idea, as long as the police men and women there don’t perceive themselves to be the political football being tossed around. They should be able to leave a picnic honoring them feeling appreciated, not used.
Speaking of useful idiots.
Wow, Sears is certainly suffering badly from TDS. It was a great picnic and was all about supporting law enforcement. Too bad Mr. Sears obviously wasn't there, or he would have known that. The reporter for the Star was not the usual reporter for Clarke County events, that would be Mr. Powell. Why was that? Hmmm.[whistling]
Were you?
Why does the Winchester Star publish this insane man's rambling incoherent nonsense?
You cold write some of your own rambling, incoherent nonsense...
[thumbup][thumbup]
