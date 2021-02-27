CHRIS FORDNEY
In 2016, Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. voted in favor of a rezoning that gave developer Dave Holliday the option of using transferable development rights instead of paying cash proffers on 300 houses and townhouses now being built on Papermill Road.
The following year, county records show, DeHaven sold 20 TDRs for $180,000 to Holliday, who used them to erase about $300,000 of his costs as he develops Freedom Manor. Holliday’s use of TDRs could cancel $4.3 million in pledged payments to the county that would lighten this project’s tax burden for emergency services, schools and parks.
DeHaven, of course, has as much right as any rural landowner to sell development rights and people might say this is nobody else’s business. But I think we should all take note when our chairman receives a big check from a longtime local developer for surrendering some building rights on vacant land that’s been in his family since 1957.
Holliday is probably the largest user of TDRs in the county, but he generally draws them from his own rural land, complicating the county’s rationale that this program largely benefits cash-strapped farmers. DeHaven is one of three other landowners from whom Holliday has obtained TDRs.
Because Holliday bought TDRs rather than paying proffers, a chunk of the money that would have helped fund public facilities instead went to DeHaven. That would seem inconsistent with his chairmanship of a county with a long list of unfunded infrastructure needs.
Sure, the amount involved here is a drop in that bucket. But it’s significant when you consider that his payment would cover about two years of the trickle of proffer money for new county park facilities, for example – mainly because DeHaven and other members of the finance committee haven’t come up with any real money for new parks.
Also, TDR programs are known to be politically sensitive because they can trigger “not-in-my-backyard” reactions by increasing housing densities in suburban areas. Seeing the county’s top elected official enabling that process is not likely to boost public confidence in this program.
In rezoning documents and newspaper reports, substantial proffer payments were projected for Freedom Manor: $15,745 per house, $13,680 per townhouse and $13,880 per apartment.
After the construction of about 50 houses and townhouses, not one penny of that money has landed in county coffers because of the TDR option. About $12,000 has come in for road improvements through a separate proffer and Holliday paid for the roundabout at the project’s entrance.
Let’s not lose sight of the fact that our TDR program does lock up some rural land from development. So, as we contemplate more traffic on our roads, more crowded schools and the dearth of park facilities in the eastern part of the county, at least we can soothe ourselves with thoughts of gentle breezes stirring the hay on DeHaven’s land near Green Spring.
Chris Fordney is a resident of Frederick County.
