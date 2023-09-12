School Board members must run as independents in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
However, no one has truly independent or non-partisan beliefs. Everyone leans left or right and has different opinions on how things should be done. If you are a voter, what informs you about the views individuals running for School Board hold?
There has been much discussion in the community about the “lack of civility” on the Frederick County School Board.
Before 2020, the School Board was very chummy with the Frederick County Public Schools administration. Setting school policies and approving budgets was easy because everyone was on board with whatever the schools requested.
One example of the School Board/FCPS relationship was in 2019 when School Board Chair John Lamanna was a member of the Frederick County Public Schools’ Equity Task Force. He was a member of the task force that needed to get the approval of the school board he was a member of. Conflict of interest? You decide.
Enter COVID and the election of three conservative School Board members. School Board members who asked questions and did not all vote in lockstep, along with parents who exhibited disapproval of School Board policies ruffled some School Board feathers.
I witnessed board member Brian Hester verbally attack and member Michael Lake patronize conservative School Board members on more than one occasion during public School Board meetings. The hostility was not from the conservative School Board members. Questioning things and having debate is what boards are supposed to do.
Of note, members Brian Hester, Ellen White, Michael Lake and Bradley Comstock also consistently voted for mandatory masks in Frederick County public schools.
Many county voters have no idea who the candidates are when they receive their ballots. Those who would like to vote for Republicans cannot do so unless they know who the Republican candidates are. So, I am informing the public of the Republicans who are running for the Frederick County School Board this fall.
Dianna Hoover Klein is running for the at-large position against Brian Hester. Dianna is a graduate of Frederick County schools and is an Air Force National Reserve veteran, 20-year aviation professional and longtime volunteer for children. She supports a line-item budget and increasing curriculum transparency.
Delane Karalow is running for the Opequon district against Daryl Bell. Delane is a lifelong Virginian and retired educator. Her goals are academic rigor, parental accessibility, and school accountability.
Edward Scott Sturdivant is running for Back Creek District against Jennifer Ellis. Ed is a veteran and a longtime correctional officer who has his own ministry. The theme of his campaign is that parent’s rights matter.
Frank Funes is running for the Gainesboro district against Christie Jett. Frank served two tours in Vietnam in the Navy and is a retired aircraft power plant technician. He would like to ensure educational excellence, teacher retention and pay. He also believes structure and discipline are components for a safe school environment.
Early voting begins Sept. 22 at 343 Sunnyside Plaza Drive.
Lisa Callanan is a resident of Stephens City.
