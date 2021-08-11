JAMES SHERRY
Perspective, interpretation, extrapolation; all at play when trying to understand what we see, hear, and read in the news. The news media often try to influence how all three are applied.
Mental health as a factor in the performance of elite athletes has been presented in the news as a positive development. I wonder if that’s valid.
Tennis player Naomi Osaka and gymnast Simone Biles both withdrew temporarily from their scheduled performances citing mental health concerns. The media treated both with sympathetic understanding, as did I and virtually all who saw/heard/read about their decisions. Who, after all, hasn’t been there? Although their situations are certainly more public, the pressure more easily recognized, many of us ordinary humans have experienced similar feelings of extreme pressure, our performance determining positive or negative outcomes. So empathy makes sympathetic understanding almost inevitable.
One wonders in what ways Osaka’s and Biles’ reactions might be better understood in terms of human behavior generally.
Elites in every walk of life are subjected to intense scrutiny and high expectations. Corporate CEOs, presidents, media stars, athletes are all in the spotlight often throughout their careers. One of the reasons they’re considered elite in their respective fields is their ability to perform under pressure. When they stumble for whatever reasons they should not be surprised when the criticism is harsh. And if they stumble often enough their elite standing is usually questioned and forfeited.
Meanwhile, the rest of us struggle along in our lives to overcome the difficult moments that present the probability of binary outcomes: success or failure. The student under pressure from parents to score high on the SAT so they can get into their parents’ preferred college, for example. Can the kid claim their mental health is at risk if they sit for the test and be excused without consequence? Can the sales executive, fearful of blowing the chance at making or breaking their company’s future skip an important presentation without risking their own professional future? Maybe once.
Examples abound. Perhaps you can think of occasions you might have wanted to take a mental health break to avoid a commitment in which the outcome was success or failure. Do you think you would have been publicly forgiven, even, as in the case of Osaka and Biles, publicly praised for your decision?
The pursuit of happiness, and certainly the pursuit of excellence, almost always includes completion in some form. Sports, politics, business, love, all involve make or break situations from which we shrink at our peril. Actually, avoidance virtually guarantees some form of failure. If avoidance becomes normative, failure is just about guaranteed regardless of the field of endeavor.
Many people take behavioral cues from elites. I wonder if the examples set by Osaka and Biles, and their favorable treatment in the press, will remain immune from the application of perspective, interpretation, and extrapolation, and thus become standards by which similar behavior by the rest of us will be evaluated. I hope not.
(3) comments
Yes, she has overwhelming skills that came from hard work and a natural gift as well. She was a delight to watch. I know young women of the future will be on her heels and may overpass her.
I hope she finds the mental balance she needs.
Simone Biles' dangerous performances pushed the very limits of human endurance. I'm just happy that she's still alive.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.