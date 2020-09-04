Congratulations to the people of the Shenandoah Valley! You have faced the COVID-19 pandemic head on, and through superb collaboration and earnest adoption of the 3Ws (Wear your mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands) you have kept it under control.
At this moment, because of your continuing efforts, the Lord Fairfax Health District ranks among the lowest-incidence areas for new COVID cases in the Commonwealth. We are presently navigating the process of re-opening schools and colleges.
So far, thanks to a lot of advance planning and — once again — collaboration, we’re doing well, although some college-related outbreaks are lurking just over the horizon in places like Harrisonburg and Charlottesville.
At the same time, another threat is about to enter the stage: influenza, or “the flu.” Like COVID, flu is a respiratory illness caused by a virus, and it spreads in much the same way. Like COVID, flu can be deadly to the elderly and to those with chronic diseases, but much more than COVID, flu harms the very young. The good news is that we have a vaccine against the flu, which is going to become available to the public shortly.
There are many reasons to get the flu vaccine. First, flu kills up to 60,000 Americans each year in its own right (the Valley’s share would be around 40 of those). Second, it causes several days of misery even if you have no complications. Third, it is possible to get the flu and COVID at the same time, which could be disastrous for some. Finally, since the symptoms are similar, fewer cases of the flu means less confusion taking care of COVID.
You can arrange to get your flu shot from your local healthcare provider, and pharmacies will offer them as well. The Lord Fairfax Health District will begin offering flu vaccination to persons over 6 months of age most weekdays, starting Tuesday.
We will offer the shots outdoors, and while we do ask that you observe proper masking and social distancing at all times, you can just walk up, with no appointment necessary. Look for our tent and the “Get your flu shot” signs; if they’re out, we’re giving shots that day.
Nearly everyone over 6 months old can get the flu shot. There are a few uncommon conditions that preclude immunization, such as allergy to a component of the vaccine. If you’re concerned you may have one of these conditions, talk to your personal healthcare provider.
The precautions for avoiding and not spreading the flu are the same ones for avoiding COVID-19, so keep practicing the 3Ws, stay home if you’re sick, and contact your healthcare provider for more severe symptoms or if you’re in a higher risk group (which includes the very young for flu). Flu symptoms tend to appear more quickly and intensely than those of COVID, so if you get sick suddenly and notice significant fever, body aches, and malaise, call your healthcare provider. There are treatments for the flu that will help you get over it faster, but you need to start them in the first two days.
We’ve done an excellent job keeping COVID at bay, and we need to keep it up…but we also need to avoid the flu. Getting your flu shot is a great way to start.
For more information, visit www.misstheflu.com or https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.