Dear Timmy French,
I write to you as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing tens of thousands of voters living in the Senate District 1 you aspire to serve. Your campaign already has raised three red flags for many Republican voters.
First, in your campaign mailings, website, and campaign appearances, you revealed very little on some very important issues. Voters want to know what your core values are, and more importantly, how you would vote on legislation pertaining to some important issues. It is time for you to take a clear stand on issues you avoided while campaigning before the primary, so that voters can make an informed choice. Let’s start with just three issues.
· Will you vote in support of reasonable legislation to protect all preborn human life?
· Will you vote to oppose all new gun restrictions and vote to repeal all the onerous and unconstitutional gun laws enacted when Democrats controlled state government during the 2020 and 2021 sessions of the General Assembly?
· Will you vote for 1) taxpayer funding of school choice options, 2) protecting girls and women by keeping males out of female facilities and school sports, and 3) protection of kids from sexually explicit library and course materials, gender and racial grooming and indoctrination in our schools?
Second, prior to the June 20 primary, you openly invited “everyone” to participate in the Republican primary. How would you respond to me and others who consider that to be election interference? I think it is safe to say 100% of Republican primary voters agree election interference is wrong. Looking at the data from the Republican Primary, it becomes clear that the number of Democrat voters exceeded your winning margin. Since you alone, in contrast with all seven other candidates, courted non-Republican voters, it is reasonable to speculate that you would be in second place without non-Republican votes. Do you believe Democrats should vote in Republican primaries to pick Republican candidates?
Third, on Primary Day, I and other Republicans witnessed your campaign coordinating signs and campaign literature with Frederick First candidates running in opposition to Republican nominees. In Gary Oates’ June 23 letter to the editor he wrote, “Frederick First was proud to team up with Timmy French and play a part in his victory. Timmy has been a great friend to our Frederick First campaign, and we look forward to working with him through the rest of the election season…” Republican Party rules treat opposition to Republican nominees very seriously. The Shenandoah GOP party plan specifically calls out allowing your name to be used in support of an opponent of a Republican candidate. You made no attempt to distance yourself from alliance with “Frederick First” when questioned at the Frederick County Republican Committee June meeting. In my opinion, “Frederick First” is the team of Democrats and monied interests in Frederick County.
In conclusion, please come clean with the voters.
Who is Timmy French and which side are you on?
Del. Dave LaRock represents the 33rd House District in the Virginia General Assembly.
