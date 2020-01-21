I read with great interest Back Creek supervisor Shawn Graber’s letter confirming his campaign promise to maintain an open line of communication with those who elected him. Too bad that all members of the Board of Supervisors do not share his view. In November, I contacted my Stonewall District Supervisor Ms. Judith McCann-Slaughter in regards to a $3.6 million park for the residents of Snowden Bridge and got no response. In December I contacted Board Chairman Charles DeHaven and also got no response. I will certainly remember that during the next election.
Much like the Clorox plant that would have generated tax revenue for Frederick County, the site of the Snowden Bridge development could have been a commercial development that would have generated tax revenue. Now the residents of Berkeley County, West Virginia, will receive the Clorox tax revenue while the residents of Frederick County will have to deal with the increased traffic that is the result of the Clorox plant and Snowden Bridge. Let’s not forget that Frederick County taxpayers are already on the hook for the $27 million Jordan Springs Elementary School for the students generated by Snowden Bridge plus the future costs of operations and maintenance. Don’t try to tell me that a new elementary school was needed before Snowden Bridge. My wife taught at Stonewall Elementary for 35 years and the severe overcrowding there is a direct result of Snowden Bridge, which continues to grow with more building permits being issued every month.
There is a projected $15.3 million shortfall in the upcoming budget between what the various agencies have requested and what Frederick County has to spend. This has of course triggered talks of a tax increase. We all understand that sometimes tax increases are needed to cover essential services such as fire, sheriff, and schools.
A $3.6 million park for the residents of Snowden Bridge is not essential. I am sure fire and rescue or the sheriff’s office could use that money. Clear Brook Park has a nice walking trail, playground areas, picnic shelters, and a large lake stocked by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. There is a swimming pool and a newly constructed beach volleyball area. Less than two miles south of the park on Route 11 brand-new ball fields have been built adjacent to the new citizens’ refuse center off of Stephenson Road. The park and ball fields are in close proximity to Snowden Bridge. If a park for Snowden Bridge was going to be needed that should have been identified when the project was in the planning process, and the developer should have not only proffered the land they should have built the park.
If the residents of Snowden Bridge need their own park then let them pay for it. The taxpayers of Frederick County have suffered enough with increased traffic and overcrowded schools because of Snowden Bridge.
I agree. Why are tax payers footing the bill to build a park for a subdivision? We are already building a school. Snowden Bridge, just another Sterling Park.
