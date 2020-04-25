“We must be sure that not one life is lost. Every life counts.” A very nice, high-minded statement which we’ve been hearing often during the coronavirus epidemic. But is this something we’ve done in the past and have we really been following — and should we — this feel good sentiment during the present virus crisis? Three examples suggest another way to consider our reactions.
The most obvious example is that we resign ourselves to accept fatalities in a military operation. Planners know a certain number of deaths will result, but the numbers are considered acceptable because the end result, hopefully, will justify them. Soldiers know this and that is exactly why we rightly consider them to be brave and courageous.
“Triage” is a medical protocol which decides, under certain circumstances, which patients will receive priority care. In effect, some patients receive minimal care because their survival is highly unlikely. This is a medical choice that is considered necessary and prudent.
A cost/benefit decision can be applied to transportation. To be sure, we make considerable efforts to reduce highway casualties. “Speed kills,” seat belts and air bag requirements, “if you drink don’t drive” are efforts to reduce highway accidents and death. But cars aren’t built like the Abrams tank, drinking is allowed away from home. Prohibit alcoholic beverages to be imbibed outside the home, build cars like tanks and reduce speed limits to near zero and highway casualties will drop precipitously. But we don’t do any of the aforementioned. Implicitly, there is an acceptance that some accidents will be fatal at presently posted speed levels, away from home drinking and cars that are not built like tanks.
All the above is relevant to today’s ever-increasing discussions of when restrictions should be eased. At what point should we accept coronavirus deaths in order to ease many of the current restrictions on economic behavior? To answer that we shouldn’t relax commercial intercourse until zero deaths is disingenuous and counterproductive. The coronavirus will implicitly or explicitly force us to make the cost/benefit calculation, as difficult and unpleasant as it may be to do so. This need is particularly urgent because of the enormous devastation restrictions are making upon the economy, many of them, though subtle, have consequences of death as well. The economy is an abstract term. We should remember that the economy is, in reality, individuals who live and die by their work efforts and achievements and produce for others lives that are safe, comfortable and healthy.
Regrettably, there is no easy answer to the question of exactly what numbers of death society will accept. Like military operations, transportation or widespread illnesses, we hope deaths will be kept to a minimum. The important point now, as we discuss openings of commerce, is to resign ourselves to the fact that deaths have to be accepted at some level if society is to be functional and not to incur unintended consequences which make matters worse. Honest recognition of this fact by political figures and the public is a good starting point. Reliance upon feel-good clichés is not.
