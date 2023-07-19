It gives me no pleasure to read that certain home and property insurance companies are pulling out of Florida, because claim payments there have become unsustainable due to climate change-related calamities.
Florida is in the midst of its hottest year in modern history, and its governor is scorching mad. But Ron DeSantis isn’t angry about the challenges of catastrophic climate change in the Sunshine State. No, he’s laser-focused on different enemies he wants his fellow Floridians to believe are much more nefarious: trans kids in schools, critical-thinking books in libraries, illegal immigrants, drag queens, and the scariest of all — women who want control over their own bodies. Governor DeSantis is leading his followers into a culture war that benefits no one while harming the entire state.
He has proudly classified Florida as the place "woke goes to die." But what should really keep Floridians up at night: who is using the nearby bathroom stall, the book that the neighbor kid is reading, the immigration status of their favorite waiter, or the next dangerous heat wave or category three or higher hurricane?
If you can’t answer that, ask the traumatized folks in Orange County, NY; or most of Vermont; or Phoenix, Dallas and much of the West and Midwest. The summer of 2023 has been rife with dangerous and extreme weather events across the United States and the world. So the next time a Republican politician offers their anti-woke litany about the dangers facing this country that’s so full of fantasy that not even Cinderella would try it on, ask yourself this: Do we want politicians who live in the real world and address real-world problems or do we want politicians who focus on make-believe enemies, policies and solutions?
When you realize that Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump, Ben Cline and the entire band of MAGA misfits are simply whistling while ordinary Americans are doing the hard work of living in this climate change-challenged country, you will see how dangerous their fantasy politics really are. Just like Sleeping Beauty, you too can wake up from the nightmare. It’s time to shake off the fairy dust of lies, disinformation and make-believe that represents Republican orthodoxy today.
Join fellow Americans who want legislators to acknowledge that climate-related disasters are a real-time existential threat, and support true leaders and visionaries, such as President Joe Biden, as they do the hard work to move this country toward a cleaner, renewable future.
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
