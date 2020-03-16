Despite their policy differences, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders are oddly alike: both decry a government that — whatever its failures and, however unequal, unfair, and under represented it may be — nevertheless represents an epitome of human organization and cooperation. I say “an epitome,” not “the epitome,” because it is, by its very nature, an imperfect work in progress. But, despite its imperfections, it is still an impressive example of precisely the kind of organization and cooperation that produced homo sapiens in the first place. And, precisely because it is the product of human minds and hearts, it will continue to be imperfect.
Do those imperfections mean we should give up on it entirely? In some cases and at some times — 1776 in the then Colonies, 1917 in Tsarist Russia — yes. Is this one of those times? Sanders and many of his supporters apparently think so, but their numbers do not appear to have reached the critical mass needed to make their desired revolution a success. Rather, it very likely would cause the continuation of a Trumpian regime that would only proceed to further exacerbate the failures and inequalities they decry.
Far better, or so it seems to me, would be to grasp the less than perfect choice given them in Joe Biden. While Sanders will not win the nomination, he has been a positive influence on the party agenda and has succeeded in pulling it further to the left on many issues. Although the youth vote he predicted has not materialized, there are many other, older, more prudent and politically experienced individuals who may not have seen fit to vote for him but are nevertheless sympathetic to his cause and eager to work to promote his policies under a less divisive, more experienced, and proven, leader.
Kathryn Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County
Yes. Well said.
