JEFF BUETTNER
During my time on City Council, I had the opportunity to serve with both Les Veach and Richard Bell. I served directly on council with Les for six years. I worked indirectly with Richard during his time on the Board of Architectural Review and the School Board. While both are strong candidates, my personal experience with each leads me to the conclusion that there is only one candidate that should represent ward one and that candidate is Les Veach.
One important characteristic that a councilor should have is leadership. When you look at Les there is no question that he is a leader on council. He has served as both vice mayor and vice president which are peer-elected positions. This shows the respect that he has amongst his fellow councilors. However, I believe that a recent incident truly shows how a leader operates. Morale was low and turnover high within the city’s Fire Department. Listening to the firefighters, Les demanded an investigation into how City Hall was handling the Fire Department. This investigation led to a change in leadership and a change in policy that increased the safety of both firefighters and citizens. Les is the only incumbent running that has been endorsed by the Winchester Fire Department.
Another important characteristic is experience. Winchester has a new city manager and is in the midst of a pandemic budget crunch. This is a critical time for experience on City Council. Les was the only councilor during the shutdown who asked for City Hall to tighten its belt and pass some relief onto the citizens in Winchester. But this was not just a knee-jerk reaction. If you look at the city tax rate during his tenure, it has decreased from $.95 to $.91. This is the experience that we need to keep on council. During that same time period the cost per pupil spending in the school system increased from $11,361 to $15,461. Only one candidate running will protect your tax dollar.
Finally, an often overlooked quality that Les posses is his ability to listen. Anyone who has ever called Les for a city- related problem will attest to the fact that he will return your call, listen to your concern, and get back to you with an answer. Les doesn’t need to go around claiming credit for other’s hard work, he just quietly gets the job done.
We need Les Veach on council. Please join me in voting on November 3rd (or sooner) to re-elect Les Veach to Winchester City Council Ward 1.
Jeff Buettner is a resident of Winchester.
