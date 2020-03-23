Most restaurants are closed, with the exception that they still are permitted to fill take-out orders. So, if you want a change from home-cooked meals, you may be in luck.
But waiters and waitresses rely on tips for most of their income. Without sit-down customers to serve, many of these men and women will be in financial trouble quickly.
Unless their patrons do the right thing. If you do order restaurant food for consumption at home, whether you pick it up or have it delivered, include a tip in your payment — and, perhaps, note that you want it to go to the idled servers. Keep in mind, of course, that the restaurants themselves face financial difficulty.
COVID-19 is not the fault of those who, just a few days ago, were ready to refill our coffee cups or bring extra napkins to our tables. Let’s do what we can to give them a bit of extra service.
(1) comment
There is an organization called Service Industry Tips that is trying to get "virtual" tips to workers in the service industry. Winchester is not represented yet because there is not a local admin. You can get more information here: https://serviceindustry.tips/en/about/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.