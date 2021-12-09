Quotable Dec 9, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Let us read, and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm to the world.― Voltaire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Justice despite mob rule (10)Cal Thomas: The signs weren't missed, they were ignored (4)Open Forum: Who do abortion restrictions most affect? (3)Local WWII vets recall Pearl Harbor attack (2)Letter to the editor: Will we be defeated from within? (2)Open Forum: Bah! Humbug! Scrooge sets his sights on MLB. (1)Froma Harrop: Socially deviant parents of school shooters (1)Open Forum: Proposed development makes no sense (1)Hunting traditions displaced as counting system changes (1)Letter to the editor: Not one positive aspect of proposed development (1) More Local News Frederick County School Board awards contracts for $75M in renovations to James Wood High School, Indian Hollow Elementary School Evans Home residents to be treated to a holiday shopping spree Developer revives bid to build S. Pleasant Valley townhouses Public hearings planned short-term rental matters in Clarke County Frederick County homes saved from woodland fires Police: Truck driver shoots, kills another trucker on I-81 in West Virginia Frederick wants to continue buying water from Winchester City begins process of finding McKiernan's successor on council Hunting traditions displaced as counting system changes Cook Out opening soon in Winchester; fast-food restaurant actively hiring United Way NSV President and CEO announces resignation Local Grinch enjoys bringing smiles during the holidays Church building sold for $1 million After 15 years, Peake is relinquishing Clarke County Christmas Parade duties Plaque honors fallen Winchester police officer, names traffic circle in his memory Area could see first snow accumulation of the season Death Notices Death notices for Dec. 8 10004 Dr Terry Louis Sinclair.jpg Dr. Terry Louis Sinclair Kay F. Lockhart Adkins Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
