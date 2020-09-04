If there is one thing that hasn’t changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the need for blood donations, and after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration loosened restrictions on donor eligibility, the number of first-time donors is on the rise.
In April, the FDA announced that in order to encourage people to donate, it would revisit and update policies to ensure an adequate blood supply. During the early stages of the pandemic, blood donation centers across the country saw a “dramatic reduction” in donations due to canceled blood drives and appointments, according to the FDA.
After examining studies and data, the FDA concluded that modifications could be made to donor eligibility criteria. Previously, men who had sex with another man within the last 12 months were ineligible. That time period has been reduced to three months.
“When the FDA reduced the restrictions of blood donor requirements, it certainly made an impact,” said Bill Brent, executive director of the Central Virginia chapter for the American Red Cross. “It opened the door.”
Brent serves 15 counties across the Shenandoah Valley, including Rockingham County. He has seen first-hand how the FDA recommendations helped bring in more donors who were unable to in the past.
Additional changes the FDA recommended included altering the deferral period from 12 months to three months for women who had sex with a man who previously had sex with another man, as well as allowing donors who got tattoos and piercings within three months to donate.
While attending blood donation events, Brent said, he has heard that people who couldn’t donate for the last 30 to 40 years for various reasons were now eligible.
“People are showing up,” he said.
But the high interest in donating blood didn’t exist during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on both the way we collect blood and process blood,” Brent said. “We had a huge number of blood cancellations, but we were fortunate that we were able to get our footing.”
Kacey Raines, clinical lab manager at Sentara RMH Medical Center, said that while the hospital no longer has a blood donation center, it does sponsor several blood drives throughout the year at various locations.
She said that during March, April and May, blood donations dropped “drastically,” adding that it was difficult to find people to donate, which was already a challenge during the summer.
Raines said the hospital typically sees a drop in donations during the holidays and summertime when people are traveling the most. But as more people feel comfortable leaving their homes, the hospital has received numerous calls asking how to donate.
“We had a blood drive in June and July, and all the spots were filled,” she said. “We had a successful blood drive.”
Brent said that as COVID-19 forced the American Red Cross to change how it does business in terms of blood donations, all donors are required to have an appointment. As appointments fill up, he also said an increase in donations was due to an antibodies test being performed on all donors.
The antibodies test checks to see if a person has been infected with COVID-19 previously.
“Everyone will receive an antibodies test and have access to those results,” Brent said.
Brent said the antibodies test program has resulted in a high response from donors and new donors.
“It’s been tremendous,” he said.
And for those still on the fence about donating, Brent said donating blood is one way an individual can “truly save a life, and that is something we all need right now.”
According to the American Red Cross, one donation has the potential to save up to three lives. The Red Cross also provides nearly 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components supply, but only 3% of age-eligible people donate yearly.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit the American Red Cross website.
“I don’t care where people go to donate as long as they do it,” Raines said. “The impact is … lifesaving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.