100 years ago
A prize of $5 in gold, offered by the Commercial and Savings Bank to the person guessing nearest the correct number of seeds contained in a pumpkin displayed in the bank window has been awarded to E.W. Dixon, a well-known apple broker.
Mr. Dixon happened to be in the bank one day last week and when his attention was called to the contest he made a rough guess, estimating the seeds in the pumpkin at 736. The count revealed exactly 735.
Dec. 4, 1922
It cost Frederick County approximately $600 to hold the regular fall election on Nov. 7 for United States senator, member of Congress, and the recently proposed constitutional convention, according to the county clerk's office.
These expenses were small compared to election costs in counties of the adjoining state of Maryland. For instance, it cost Frederick County, Md., several thousand dollars to hold the November election.
Dec.7, 1922
Plans are practically all made and the work is being rapidly completed for the formal reopening of Market Street Methodist Episcopal Church next Sunday.
The sweeping program of improvements as contemplated and carried out will make this historical old church not only the most spacious but one of the most attractive churches in the city.
"Old Market Street" stands as a striking example of the Corinthian in church architecture and is one of the fine churches of the middle of the last century.
Methodism is one of the old churches in the city, going back to the last half of the eighteenth century. As early as 1793 the work had progressed to the point where the "people called Methodists" had their own church building. Soon they were crowded out by their growth into a second church and in 1853 into the third and present building.
Dec. 7, 1922
Hopelessly deadlocked, the jury of five trying the case of the commonwealth against J.R. and K.W. Adams, local chiropractors, came into Corporation Court late yesterday afternoon and announced through foreman George Theis their utter inability to agree upon a verdict.
It was the second time Judge Whiting had sent the jury back to consider the evidence and do all it possibly could to agree upon a verdict.
Judge Whiting dismissed the jury and set the case to be heard again on Jan. 5.
The case had been appealed by Adams and Adams from the police magistrate's court, before which they had been arraigned on three different occasions, the specific charges being that they were practicing medicine without having obtained a certificate from the State Board of Examiners and also they were practicing without a license.
Dec. 8, 1922
The movie contest, conducted for the last two weeks by The Star in cooperation with the Empire Theater, to decide by popular vote who shall take leading roles in the local picture, "The Romance of Winchester," to be filmed here next week and later screened at the Empire, closed last night.
Only those persons who received 100 or more votes are printed below.
Leading Man: J. Victor Arthur, 497; A.Lee Coble, 441; Frank Baker Woodward, 384; Marshall McCauley, 102.
Leading Lady: Susan Reid Williams, 509;Katherine Barnett, 317; Mary Stuart, 298; Elizabeth Hahn 291; Marie Johnson, 127.
Dec. 9, 1922
75 years ago
Festive New Years Eve will be highlighted this year by a dance at the Winchester Armory, sponsored by the Junior Board of Trade. Arrangements have been completed to have Phil Young and his orchestra play.
The committee which hopes to make the dance the best of the year is composed of Messrs Scotty Binner, Ed Moulden, William Battaile, Bobby Grove and Howard Melton.
Dec. 8, 1947
Bounties of $5 each for slaying bobcats have been approved for payment by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to Benjamin Anderson, John Martin, H.S. Barr and J.W. McDaniel.
Dec. 9 1947
W.J. Oates has been granted permission to conduct a public dance hall at the West End Service Station at Gore.
Dec. 9, 1947
The remodeled Kinney Shoe store at 167-169 N. Loudoun St. will be formally opened at 9 a.m. tomorrow, according to Walter Neiles, manager.
Workmen have completed installation of an all-glass modern front and enlargement of the storeroom. The building is owned by Herman Hable.
The G.R. Kinney Co. has had a shoe store in the city for nine years. Neiles has been associated with the firm since its opening.
Dec. 10, 1947
Middletown's first motion picture theater will be opened Tuesday.
The theater is located in a 2-story brick and cinder block building nearing completion by H.C. Borden, Middletown contractor.
Started in March, 1946, on the site of the Little and Larrick store, razed by fire in 1941, the new 56 x 90 foot building on the corner of Second St. and Main St., is expected to be completely finished by spring.
The theater is the second unit to be occupied. Last July a patent medicine store and confectionery was opened by G.W. Borden, a son. Opening this store marked the first time the citizens had had access to a soda fountain in the community.
G.W. Borden will also operate the theater which has been named the "Lee" because it is a "good old Virginia name."
The theater is 30 x90 and including the balcony will seat 350. The seats are all cushioned. Latest RCA sound equipment and movie projectors have been installed, the owner said.
When completed next year the building will also house a self service grocery which the builder will operate.
Dec. 11, 1947
RICHMOND — The State Water Control Board will consider a proposal at a two-day meeting here next week that a comprehensive biological survey be made of the Shenandoah River.
The offer to finance the study was made by E.I. DuPont Co., Merck & Co., and American Viscose Corp., operator of a Viscose rayon mill at Front Royal.
Dec. 12, 1947
50 years ago
The Frederick County School Board yesterday approved preliminary plans for the proposed Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. And Frederick County School Supt. Dr. Melton F. Wright told the board that a $750,000 Literary Fund Loan from the state to help finance the $1.8 million school has been approved.
Wright said today the plan for the new school to be an "open space type" using "the grade cluster concept" will now be submitted to the Supervisor of Buildings for the State Department of Education for approval.
The facility is being designed to house some 1,000 pupils, including 160 kindergarten children.
Dec. 6, 1972
25 years ago
Frederick County is going to get a taste of the Outback.
Officials with Tampa, Fla.-based Outback Steakhouse Inc. confirmed Wednesday that the company plans to build a restaurant in Frederick County in the spring of 1998.
Outback is the latest national chain to confirm plans to open a restaurant in the Winchester /Frederick County area.
Ruby Tuesday's has begun renovating the former Ponderosa Steakhouse on South Pleasant Valley Road.
Dec. 11, 1997
