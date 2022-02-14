This photograph was found in the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives in the basement of Handley Library on the desk of the PastPerfect Online computer. The library staff would like to know the identity of this young man. The photograph was taken in the late 19th century by Hallwig & Co. of Baltimore, Maryland. If you know anything about the picture, call the archives at 540-662-9041, ext. 17, or email archives@handleyregional.org.