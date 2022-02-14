100 years ago
The executive committee of the Sarah Zane Fire Company has re-elected John H. Colvin as driver for the ensuing year. Mr. Colvin was the former driver and made an excellent record.
The new Seagrave truck, costing $11,750, will arrive in Winchester on March 1st, it was announced.
Feb. 8, 1922
Inmates of the Winchester jail, where both city and county prisoners are confined, have had certain liberties curtailed, particularly the pleasure of receiving visits from their friends.
The new regulations virtually cut off visitors at the jail, as the rules now limit such visits to "the convenience of the jailor, when he can accompany them in the jail and be with them during their visits."
Sheriff Pannett says that he is annoyed at all hours of the day and night by visitors who wish to see friends who are confined in the jail.
The new regulation does not contemplate refusal to permit a person to consult his counsel.
Among some of the other regulations adopted are prohibiting prisoners singing or making other loud and unnecessary noises; they must not spit on the floors; and neither shall they be permitted to read any books with solid backs except with the consent of the jailor; prisoners must not throw dirt or tash on the floors or write upon or deface the walls of their cells. They must keep themselves clean and take a bath as often as the jailor sees fit.
Feb. 9, 1922
Over the protests of members of the Lee Highway Association, the joint legislative committee on roads yesterday approved the addition of the Fairfax-Winchester-New Market Road to the Lee Highway under the name of the Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway.
Winchester is to be on a loop of the Lee Highway known as the Lee-Jackson Highway.
Feb. 9, 1922
Efforts of railroad experts to exterminate roaches and other vermin that have long infested the "union" depot of the Baltimore and Ohio and Norfolk and Western railroads at Shenandoah Junction being futile, the job was turned over to a chemist from Roanoke a day or two ago, but with no better results. The chemist came fully equipped with army gas, guaranteed, he said, to knock out any living thing.
However, when the roaches and "cooties" scented the odor, they simply left the building, and sat around on the platform, railroad tracks and trucks with the passengers until the gas had dissipated. When the air was clear again, they returned to their old haunts, and that night they were livelier than ever.
Feb. 14, 1922
MOUNT WILLIAMS — Some of the people of this section were entertained at Mr. H.W. Ashwood's store the other evening. Fine music was rendered by the Mt. Williams Stringed Band, consisting of A.H. Fauver, Moses Williams and Herbert Smoke.
Feb. 14, 1922
The sudden drop in temperature last evening is reported to be the forerunner of a moderately cold wave according to Weather Bureau officials.
The mercury stood at 20 degrees above zero in many downtown thermometers about sunrise today.
The drop in temperature followed the first thunderstorm of the year. There was quite a vivid display of lightning, and while the thunder was not as deafening as often occurs in mid-summer, it was sufficient to cause much comment. Even the oldest inhabitants could not recall a thunderstorm occurring so early in the year.
Feb. 14, 1922
75 years ago
A banquet marking 71 years of milling business was held at Tokes Inn this week by C.F. Coffman, president of the Winchester Milling Corp., who entertained office staff and employees of the local mill including the branch plant at Wardensville, W.Va. A bonus check for each employee was enclosed in the place cards used on the banquet table.
The mill, originally operated by Baker and Co., was incorporated in 1916. Mr. Coffman took charge in July 1926.
At one time the 250 barrel flour mill was the major business, but in recent years this has been surpassed by the feed and poultry business.
The feed mill now has a capacity of eight tons per day.
Feb. 8, 1947
The Frederick County Fruit Growers Association Inc., Walker McC. Bond president, today purchased the county school board property on Fairmont Avenue extended, which was offered at a public sale in front of the courthouse. The seven acres brought a top bid of $10,400.
The school board bought the property about 10 years ago from the Shenandoah Valley Apple Cider and Vinegar Co. They have recently bought a new 30 acre school site on Route 50.
Feb. 8, 1947
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board appointed Miss Mary Catlett to teach in the seventh grade at the Berryville High School to suceed Mrs. Leonard H. Bell.
Arrangements have been made by the school board with Hugh N. Ritter, Berryville contractor, for the installation of sanitary and lunch facilities at the W.T.B. Williams Training School, including inside drinking fountains.
The board voted that the differential between while and colored teacher's salary pay will be eliminated and a single salary scale used. Next year there will be no difference in salaries.
Feb. 12, 1947
Tojo's false teeth will help him to remember Pearl Harbor.
Dr. Jeff B. Bruton, 23-year-old naval reserve officer, wrote his parents that he and two companions were ordered to Sugamo Prison where Hideki Tojo is awaiting trial as a war criminal, to make impressions for new dentures for the Japanese wartime premier.
The three engraved "Remember Pearl Harbor" in Morse code dots and dashes on the upper plate, Bruton said.
Feb. 13, 1947
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — By an 18-12 vote, the Maryland Senate passed and sent to the House today a bill to repeal the state's Jim Crow Law.
The law calls for segregation of whites and Negroes on public conveyances but for years it has been enforced only on ferryboats.
Feb. 13, 1947
Spring is on the way according to 6-year-old Jerry Lynn Weatherholtz who excitedly called The Star this morning to report that there was a robin in his backyard.
Jerry is the son of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Weatherholtz of 506 North Street.
Feb. 14, 1947
50 years ago
Gov. Linwood Holton officiated at dedication ceremonies today of a new facility at Abex Corp. located on a 44-acre site in Winchester, by putting into operation a machine used in making automotive disc brake pads.
In a brief address to some 500 day-shift employees, community leaders and Abex officials, the governor extended congratulations on the occasion of the plant's 25th anniversary and welcomed a new Abex group which has located its international headquarters in a new facility in the Winchester plant.
Feb. 10, 1972
25 years ago
Sarah Rudy, 11, was recently named second runner-up in a national poster contest sponsored by Reading is Fundamental (RIF), a federally funded program aimed at promoting literacy.
"The RIF program is directed to every child at John Kerr Elementary School, " sad RIF Coordinator Mary Bruce H. Glaize.
Each fifth-grader at the school participated in the contest through their art class, which is taught by Sharon Adams, Glaize said. A panel of educators and people familiar with RIF sifted through about 70 posters, reducing them to Rudy's offering, complete with an elephant gathering books with its trunk, she said.
It was then sent to Washington, D.C. where an independent panel of judges selected a fourth-grader from Star City, Ark., as the overall winner, four first runners-up and four second runners-up.
Feb. 11, 1997
