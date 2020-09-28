100 years ago
A visit to Centenary Reformed Church, corner of Market and Cork streets, has revealed remarkable improvements.
As one approaches the church he sees a new system of steps of concrete, with stone abutments, which have erected upon them handsome iron posts with electric lights illuminating the large globes on their tops.
A large new addition is rapidly being completed. The addition fronts on Cork Street 15 feet and extends back 75 while in the rear it extends toward Market Street 47 feet.
The new building is two stories high and contains nine large classrooms which when thrown together makes a large auditorium.
On the second floor over the primary rooms a large room with 14-foot ceiling has been constructed which will be used on Sunday by the Men’s Bible class, but during the week it will be used as a gymnasium and social room.
Sept. 22, 1920
A New York reader of The Star sends a clipping from the New York Times expressing the hope that Winchester clergymen will preach sermons along similar lines.
Dr. John Roach Straton, in his sermon in Calvary Baptist Church, declared himself in favor of extending prohibition to dancing.
“These dances have come from the underworld of Paris, Chicago, San Francisco, New Orleans, New York and Oriental cities. We now have the French Can-Can, Argentine Tango, Boston Dip, Fox Trot, Turkey Trot, Bunny Hug, Jazz-Shimmy,The Cheek to Cheek, and the Grizzly Grapple.
“It is a well-known fact that a large proportion of girls who fall come to their moral ruin through the dance, especially the public dance halls.”
Sept. 23, 1920
So far, 240 women have registered to vote in Winchester, this the last week of registration.
Among them are these colored women: Effie Grumble, Margaret R. Dornley, Bettie W. Long, Sarah F. Bartlett, Sarah J. Nicklens, and Lucy Ford.
Sept. 27, 1920
There is a total of 154 women who have paid poll taxes in order to vote in the county, however it is less than 20 percent of those eligible.
Only one colored woman has registered, Alberta Ramsey.
Sept. 27, 1920
It was announced today that following the expiration of the present lease, The Empire Theater will be closed for several days to permit a complete cleaning and general renovation and will reopen under new management on Christmas night with its first attraction, a high class play, direct from one of the eastern cities.
Mr. L.M. Baker, who will personally manage the theater, stated that he had leased the theater for a term of years with the option of buying at the end of the first year.
Sept. 27, 1920
Reports that a lion, supposed to have escaped from a circus, had been seen prowling in the vicinity of Gore in the western part of Frederick County, have narrowed down to the fact that there is in reality two of them.
The lions were first seen on the farm of Mr. Walter R.Talbot of this city. His farm is situated near Gore and among those who have seen the beasts are Herbert Dunlap and Earl Renner. The beasts were observed in a thick piece of woods and consisted of a female mountain lion and her cub. They retreated, when seen, into the thick underbrush, the female covering the retreat of her cub.
Sept. 28, 1920
75 years ago
Dr. L. M. Allen, city health officer, stated yesterday that he had been advised of one case of mild scarlet fever in the eastern section of the city, but aside from that there is no unusual sickness in Winchester.
There has also been a case of scarlet fever reported in the county but this too is thought to be mild.
Sept. 22, 1945
Rain in Winchester over the weekend brought the September total to an even eight inches according to statistics kept at the Research Laboratory.
The 1945 total is 44.01 inches.
Sept. 24, 1945
Melvin K. Sandy of near Stephens City, who bought the old Stephens City Bank Building several years ago, has leased it to Henry L. Weiss of Winchester for one year with the privilege of renewing the lease.
Mr. Weiss, who operates an antique shop and formerly conducted a restaurant in Winchester, plans to remodel the building so that he can conduct a restaurant and antique shop on the first floor and use the second floor to accommodate overnight tourists.
Sept. 24, 1945
The Baker’s Drug Store business, operated by the late C.A. Davis in this city at 25 N. Loudoun St. from June 15, 1938, until the time of his death in August of this year, was sold Aug. 21 to Rands of Pittsburgh, a corporation of Pennsylvania.
The late Mr. Davis, a veteran druggist of this community, first operated the People’s Drug Store at 9 N. Loudoun St., which he opened on Nov. 17, 1917. He later sold the business to the People’s Drug chain of Washington, D.C. He later purchased the Baker Drug Store and had continued to operate it under the same name.
Rands has leased the building at 25 N. Loudoun St. for 13 years.
Sept. 25, 1945
Plans for an additional school building at Stonewall, which would cost approximately $6,500, will be before members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
The building would contain four rooms and be of frame construction which might be veneered with brick later.
The Stonewall school is said to be so crowded that three classes of students are housed in the auditorium and two in the basement which is said to be too damp for that purpose.
Sept. 27, 1945
The dusting demonstration by airplane of the Rosemont Orchard No. 2, near Berryville, yesterday morning was declared a success by local fruit growers. Twenty-five acres of orchard were sprayed with a hormone spray in about 30 minutes, the purpose of which is to hold the apples on the tree for a longer time.
Sept. 28, 1945
BERRYVILLE — Berlin’s Drug Store in this city has changed hands for the second time in a month. Sold Sept. 1 to George F. Hendley, announcement has now been made that the business has now been purchased by George S. Pine.
Pine is a native of Berryville, graduating from the high school here and from the School of Pharmacy, Medical College of Virginia.
Sept. 28, 1945
50 years ago
James T. Markley has been appointed chairman of the Academic-Transfer program at Lord Fairfax Community College, which opens Monday.
Mr. Markley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from Florida State University, and a Master of Science degree in Community College Education from the same institution. He is also a graduate of Pensacola Junior College.
He is a member of the American Geographical Society and an officer in the Naval Reserve.
Sept. 24, 1970
25 years ago
Shenandoah University President James A. Davis said he hopes construction on the university’s new theater arts complex will begin in the next couple of months.
University officials and supporters broke ground in June for the Magalen Ohrstrom Bryant Theater and the Ruebush Music Academic building.
The complex will be built on the former Rouss field bordering Millwood Avenue at the south and Jim Barnett Park. Shenandoah University bought the 7.2-acre Rouss field from the city of Winchester for $1.5 million in November of 1994.
Sept. 28, 1995
