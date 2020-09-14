100 years ago
It was estimated that between two and three thousand people were in attendance this morning on the second day of the fair.
The baby contest was held this morning by the local chapter of the Red Cross and the prettiest babies were, first prize, Stewart Eugene Anderson; second prize, Alfred Halwood.
Sept. 8, 1920
Officials expressed themselves as being pleased with the success of the fair. Only one accident of consequence was reported on the race track today.
When the mule race was called Roy Hillyard trotted a mule out onto the track, and the race had hardly been started when the mule fell dead.
The balloon ascension yesterday afternoon was a most exciting one. Pilot Smith, after ascending to a great height, said the cut-off failed to work and the pilot was compelled to stay with the balloon until the descent, which happened in the orchard of Henry M. Baker on Apple Pie Ridge.
Sept. 10, 1920
BOYCE — To match their new and attractive church the parishioners of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Boyce are erecting a parish hall which will be the largest and best equipped community building in this part of the state.
The building is to be of native blue limestone, to match the church, and while larger and two stories high, will not overshadow the church. It is being built at right angle with the church and will be connected to it by a stone cloister thirty feet in length.
Sept. 11, 1920
Baltimore — Now that women have been given the vote, they should exercise this privilege, Cardinal Gibbons said to newspaper men.
“While I always have been opposed to woman suffrage, because I felt that suffrage would draw them from the more delicate and sacred pursuit of home life,” said the cardinal, “now that they have been given the vote, I urge them to exercise that suffrage, not only as a right, but as a duty.”
Sept, 13, 1920
All women who wish to vote in the presidential election this year must be assessed and register on or before Oct. 2.
Women must visit the office of the commissioner in City Hall and be assessed, pay $1.50, then go to their ward registrar to qualify.
Water Street divides the city. All that portion of Winchester south of Water Street is known as the first ward, the registrar of which is G. Reginald Haines, 15 East Cork Street. That portion north of Water street is the second ward and the registrar is B.F. Davis, who is at C.P. McVicar’s store on North Main Street.
During the first few days the following women have been assessed: Katharine Y. Richard, Belle C. Fisher, Hilda B. Dean, Etta A. Supinger, Lona A. Kern, Ella M. Dehart, Viola F. Cather, Ella L. Hodges, Rebecca M. Dale and Mary E. Brown.
Sept. 14, 1920
75 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Harry M. Carbaugh of Stephens City have received official word that their son, Harry John Carbaugh, Chief Storekeeper, U.S. Navy, has been officially listed as killed in action.
He had been previously listed as missing in action since July 6, 1943, aboard the USS Helena, when that ship was torpedoed and sunk during an engagement with enemy ships in the Kula Gulf in the Pacific area.
Mr. and Mrs. Carbaugh received today the ribbon bar of the Navy Unit Commendation which was awarded members of the crew of the Helena for “outstanding heroism in action against the enemy forces afloat in the Solomon Islands.”
Sept. 8, 1945
BERRYVILLE — Berlin’s Drug Store, a Berryville business since 1926, was sold last week by Edward P. Berlin to George F. Hendley of Culpeper. The business will continue to be known as Berlin’s Drug Store.
Mr. Berlin purchased the J.C. Avis Drug Store after Mr. Avis died. He is a graduate of Berryville High School and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia, School of Pharmacy in 1914.
Mr. Hendley, the new owner, operated his own drug store in Richmond for a period of 10 years and for the past seven years has been located in Culpeper.
Sept. 10, 1945
A mile-and-a-half stretch of Back Creek from the Virginia line to Glengary, W.Va., will be sprayed with DDT shortly in an experiment to determine the effect on fish in warm water streams.
Eugene Serber of the Federal Hatchery at Leetown stated the test was also to determine if control of insect pests such as gypsy moth and brownfield moth can be affected. One pound of DDT to an acre will be disbursed by airplane during the experiment, he said.
Sept 13, 1945
A telegram advising that his son, Staff Sgt. Eddie O’Neal, has been located in a Jap prison camp at Osaka on northern Honshu Island, Japan, and is now safe in American hands was received by S.D. O’Neal of Middletown. The message stated that the young soldier is in good physical condition and will soon be sent home.
Sgt. O’Neal was in Corregidor when the rock fortress in Manila Bay fell to the Japs on May 7, 1942, following a heroic stand under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Wainwright. He has been a prisoner of the Japs ever since that time.
Sept. 14, 1945
50 years ago
MIDDLETOWN — Historic St. Thomas Chapel, a pre-Civil War church that has undergone extensive restoration, was formally dedicated Sunday in an interfaith service. Hundreds turned out for the event marking about four years of work, principally to the church interior.
St. Thomas was built about 1835. It survived the War Between The States and the fighting around Middletown. It was used during the war by North and South in various capacities.
Sept. 8, 1970
25 years ago
The George Washington Hotel— -all five stories, all 65,496 square feet of building, plus the adjacent 74-space parking lot — is being rented by the City of Winchester.
On its consent agenda, City Council appropriated $75,000 from its reserve to pay for the hotel lease.
Rent payment will be $6,250 per month and will be backdated to July 1, the date the city took possession of keys to the building. The lease is for two years, but can be terminated at an earlier date by either party.
The city will pay rent to the building’s owners, Thomas G. Scully Sr. and Thomas G. Scully Jr. No specific uses for the building were announced.
Sept. 13, 1995
