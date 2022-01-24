100 years ago
A large portion of the "Montana Hall" estate in the southern part of Clarke County, is to be converted into a modern horse-breeding establishment, it was learned today. "Montana Hall" was the Virginia homeplace of the late William G. Conrad, mining king and banker of Great Falls and Helena, Mont., and is now occupied by his son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Reid Riley.
Three other big Clarke County estates already are devoted almost exclusively to race-horse breeding, "Pagebrook," the home of Captain Philip E.M. Walker; "Audley" the old Nellie Parke Custis homeplace, recently purchased by Jones Brothers, the Oklahoma oil magnates; and "Annfield," home of W.B. Watkins.
Other Clarke County farm owners who are raising horses for the turf are Kenneth N. Gilpin of Boyce; B. O'F. Randolph of "The Moorings"; and E.B. Jacobs also of Boyce.
Jan. 18, 1922
PARIS, France — Influenza is rapidly becoming epidemic in Paris and the provinces. Since its appearance in December its ravages have been gaining from day to day, the climax coming Monday, when 24 deaths were reported in this city.
During the last 10 days of December there were 10 deaths from influenza in Paris but during the first 10 days of January there were 41.
Jan. 18, 1922
The first registration for the Handley Night Schools indicates that there is a big demand for business subjects, such as typewriting and bookkeeping, but a slight demand for other subjects. Classes in English and arithmetic are assured, as there are a number of foreigners who wish to enter these classes in preparation for examinations for citizenship papers.
Jan. 18, 1922
The contract for the motor and light wiring for the new plant of the Sine Ice Cream Co. on North Main Street has been awarded to the firm of Rainsberger and Athey, electricians of 118 East Piccadilly St., it was announced today. The Sine factory is to be equipped with six motors operating ice cooling and refrigerating machinery.
Jan. 20, 1922
Editor The Star:
In your issue of yesterday, reporting the various bills now before the Virginia Legislature, there is the report of one of the most absurd suggestions ever made before the lawmakers of this state. Quoting your issue of yesterday:
"A bill to prohibit horse-swapping within ten miles of an association held by Regular Baptist, Missionary Baptists, or Primitive Baptist churches has been introduced in the House and referred to the committee on special, private and local legislation."
The absurdity of such a law is evident, first in the impossibility of its enforcement, for it will not be possible to determine where the ten-mile limit will terminate.
In the second place, swapping horses is not always dishonest or unfair.
Is there no relief from the flood of legislation which well intended zealots attempt to foist upon the people? One cannot help becoming excited at the sight of such brainless folly. It makes religion and law look ridiculous.
Robert B. Nelson
In order to let the rural mail carrier get around with mail to his patrons, quite a large force of hands went to work recently on country roads and opened up the drifts, which in places were six feet deep.
Mr. F.O. Pingley spent a few days with Mr. Claude Stickley's family at Vaucluse. The village for several days was almost off the map, because of the heavy snow drifts.
Gathering ice and putting it away for summer use has claimed the attention of several citizens last week. Among those filling their ice houses were M.M. Orndorff, H.L.Keller, Grover Helsley and J.W. McDonald.
Jan. 24, 1922
Three cases of smallpox have been discovered near the north end of Highland Avenue, it was reported today by Dr. F.W. Boland, local health officer, who added that the three parties were complying with requirements of the Board of Health relative to the quarantine and that no spread of the disease was anticipated at this time.
Jan. 24, 1922
75 years ago
Fire which started in the drier in the Virginia Woolen Mill last night blanketed a large portion of the northeastern section of Winchester in smoke and attracted a large crowd from all parts of the city, but was extinguished by firemen without a great deal of damage resulting.
The cause of the fire had still not been determined today, but, according to Plant Manager W.B. Goode, it originated in a drying machine through which the woolen fabric is passed after it is purged through a sulphuric acid bath. The drier derives its heat from steam.
Jan. 21, 1947
The Winchester Bus Company at a State Corporation Commission hearing yesterday in Richmond, was granted permission to operate over eight different routes beyond the corporate limits of Winchester but was denied their request to go as far as Kernstown on Route 11.
The Commission ruled that on Route 11 south of the city buses could only operate as far as Cook's garage. The Atlantic Greyhound has the franchise to render passenger transportation service beyond this point.
The eight routes approved were:
Route 50 east (Millwood Avenue) 3-10 mile beyond city limits.
Route 50 west (Northwestern Grade) one mile beyond city limits.
Route 522 south (Front Royal Road) two miles beyond city limits.
Paper Mill Road, 1 and 3-10 miles beyond city limits.
Route 11 north (Loudoun St. ) 2-10 miles beyond city limits.
Berryville Avenue, 2-10 miles beyond city limits.
Fairmont Avenue, 7-10 miles beyond city limits to Sunnyside.
Route 11 south, one mile beyond city limits.
Approximately 500 persons signed petitions requesting bus service beyond the corporate limits of Winchester.
Jan. 22, 1947
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.— Al Capone, the former king of the underworld, suffered a stroke at his palm-fringed estate early yesterday but rallied last night.
Jan. 22, 1947
The court has approved the title to 20 acres of land along the south side of U.S. Route 50, west of the corporate limits of Winchester, purchased by the Frederick County School Board from the heirs of the late W.W. Glass.
The land to be used as the site of a new consolidated high school building was purchased for $30,000.
Jan. 23, 1947
Gene Schumacher, chairman of the March of Dimes campaign in Winchester and Frederick County, reported today that theaters have announced they will permit the taking of collections for the infantile paralysis drive.
Winchester Girl Scout troops 3-4-5 and 10 will be in charge of the collections at the local theaters starting today and continuing through next week, he said.
Schumacher also reported that tickets are now on sale for the Birthday Ball and may be secured at Molden's Electric Co. Admission is $1.80 per person including tax.
Jan. 24, 1947
50 years ago
Hospital Follies workers and Follies performers come and go, but the Murphy Family has stayed, and now their son is taking part in the 11th year of the hospital Follies.
Mrs. George Murphy has been with the Follies since its beginning in 1961, and has served on just about every committee. She has appeared in every follies performance except two.
Dr. Murphy, pathologist at the Winchester Memorial Hospital, has also been an ardent supporter of the Follies. He taught make-up to the committee members in the first Follies, and those lessons have been handed down to committees who now do excellent jobs on make-up.
George Murphy Jr. will be making his debut with the "Mods" this year. He is in his senior year at Franconia College.
Jan. 24, 1972
25 years ago
"It's a great day."
That was the phrase that everyone seemed to use to describe Wednesday, Jan. 22, 1997; the day Frederick County dedicated its new office building on North Kent Street, after 20 years of studies, attempted moves, and negotiations.
Former U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. paid homage to the stewardship of the four chairmen of the Board of Supervisors who have worked on the county office issue; S. Roger Koontz, Kenneth Y. Stiles, Richard G. Dick, and James L. Longerbeam.
Instead of a ribbon cutting, the four chairmen who served during the 20-year process of securing a new office building unveiled portraits that will be hung in the foyer of the new building. Stiles' wife Patricia did the honors for him, because he had to milk cows at his dairy farm.
Jan. 23, 1997
