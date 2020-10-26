100 years ago
NEW YORK — The army transport Pocahontas arrived yesterday from Antwerp and St. Nazaire with bodies of 2,185 American soldiers killed in France.
Among the passengers were 53 “war brides” from Germany, Czechosolvakia, Belgium, France and England, 11 prisoners from the army of occupation in Germany, four stowaways and a number of Olympic athletes.
Oct. 19, 1920
The Rev. C.A. McDaniel, who recently came from Milford, N.J., to become pastor of the First Christian Church of this city, will be joined next week by Mrs. McDaniel and their two children.
The pastor’s household furniture has arrived here, and he and his family will have an apartment at the home of Mr.and Mrs. George Bowly on West Water Street, until a home can be leased. Meanwhile, the pastor is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Larrick at their home on East Piccadilly Street.
Oct. 21, 1920
Calvin Coolidge, Republican and candidate for vice-president, and a party of nationally prominent Republican leaders were in Winchester this afternoon for a brief period.
The party arrived here by special train over the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and the train pulled into the station 15 minutes ahead of time, stayed just 15 minutes, and left the station at the precise minute they were scheduled to arrive here.
The result of this early arrival was that at least 1,000 people were disappointed in reaching the railroad station after the train had left.
Governor Coolidge did not talk politics and had no prepared speech. He spoke of how glad he was to visit the historic Shenandoah Valley and that he had had a most delightful trip.
He is an impressive speaker; he talks slowly, distinctly yet with emphasis and earnestness.
There were possibly 800 persons crowded around the rear platform of the car. In the throng were several hundred ladies.
Oct. 23, 1920
Announcement is made today of the League Shoe store, under the management of Mr. Butts. The store is located in the storeroom beneath the Cooper Apartments and will carry a high-class line of goods. Mr. Butts expects to be open about Nov. 1.
Oct. 25, 1920
League of Nations day authorized throughout Virginia by proclamation of Governor Westmoreland Davis, was observed in Winchester yesterday afternoon by a meeting and open forum held in The Empire Theater. A large crowd of people listened attentively for nearly two hours as the speakers set forth their views on what the League of Nations is and what it intends to accomplish to bring peace and to maintain peace throughout the world.
Oct. 25, 1920
75 years ago
Ken Windle, manager of the Rhythm Kings, announced the addition of Danny Martin, the “Personality Kid.”
Martin has been well known during the past four years in the Army Special Service Forces, working with such well known stars of radio and motion pictures as Jack Benny, Betty Hutton, Abbott and Costelo, Gypsy Rose Lee, and Gertrude Neisien who is now in “Follow the Boys” on Broadway.
Also playing with the band now is Jimmy Doman who recently received a discharge from the Navy. The Rhythm Kings play every Saturday night at the Sky Line Terrace, Front Royal.
Oct. 19, 1945
It was slightly cooler in the city today but the weather was still pleasant. The high at one o’clock was 73 after a low of 53 last night. Yesterday the peak temperature was 85.
Oct. 20, 1945
TOKYO — War trials for the first of 2,000 Japanese on charges including sickening atrocities are expected to begin within the next 60 days.
“Approximately 500 suspects now are in custody,” said Col. Alva C. Carpenter, Fort Wayne, Ind., corporation lawyer, who is directing preparations for one of history’s greatest criminal trials.
The trials will be public.
The two leading figures in the forthcoming trials, Hideki Tojo and Shigenori Togo, are improving steadily. Tojo has about recovered from the pistol wound he inflicted in a bungled attempt to Kill himself. Togo, who was Tojo’s foreign minister, is recovering from a heart ailment.
Oct. 20, 1945
PHILADELPHIA — Dr. Robert M.W. Kempner, German-born anti-Nazi who came to the U.S. in 1939 and has lived here ever since, is hunting Adolf Hitler-dead or alive-in Germany on direct orders from the White House, the Philadelphia Record says.
Kempner is one of the few anti-Nazis in the world who possesses detailed knowledge of Hitler’s physical appearance, even his skeleton structure, the Record says.
Kempner, according to the Record, left Philadelphia four weeks ago and was flown secretly to Nuremberg, Germany, on orders given directly by the White House.
The White House had no comment on the Record story.
Oct. 22, 1945
The Tennessee Ramblers, who have appeared in movies, on the major networks and made numerous phonograph recordings, are scheduled to appear at Patton’s Dance Hall here Friday night.
The Ramblers have been in Richmond making new recordings, it was stated.
Oct. 25, 1945
50 years ago Winchester today was awarded the entire area of Frederick County it had sued to annex — about 5.9 square miles.
Barring an appeal the annexation would become effective Dec. 31 at midnight. The area in the annexation includes the heavy revenue-producing Winchester Industrial Park and commercial complex at the southern end of the territory sought by the city.
Along with the land award, conditions laid down by the Court are that Winchester shall assume 27 percent of the county’s existing debt, which the court set at $3,788,845 — which amounts to $1,022,988; and in addition, pay the county a total of $2,625,000 in five equal installments of $525,000 each, starting Jan. 1, 1972, to compensate for prospective loss of net tax revenues.
School children in the annexed area are to attend county schools until the end of the present school year.
Oct. 21, 1970
25 years ago
MIDDLETOWN — Just off U.S. 11 in Middletown sits one of the smallest potato chip factories in the United States.
Sarah Cohen, operations manager of Route 11 Potato chips, said if her family potato chip factory was any smaller, it would be the size of a family kitchen.
Cohen’s parents Edward and Fritzi Cohen transferred the business from a location in Waldorf, Md., to Middletown in 1992. Cohen said her family has a farm in Reliance and wanted to consolidate its agricultural efforts with the potato chip business.
Edward and Fritzi Cohen also own the Tabard Inn, a hotel and restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., where Bill and Hillary Clinton have eaten.
Oct. 23, 1995
— Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
