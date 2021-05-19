Out with the old

Winchester Parks and Recreation Aquatics and Facilities Coordinator Molly Minch untangles old swimming pool lane dividers from a storage reel at the public pool in Jim Barnett Park Tuesday. The faded and broken lane dividers will be replaced by new ones for the upcoming swim season. The pool opens for general swimming at noon May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.