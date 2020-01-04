Since 2012 when the region began to feel the effects of the national heroin epidemic, a high number of overdose deaths from heroin and fentanyl, or a combination of both, have occurred annually in Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. The trend continued last year.
2019: 27
2018: 22
2017: 40
2016: 30
2015: 30
Source: Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
