Muralist Sarah Gallahan of Frederick County paints a green bull on the side of a building at 31 E. Piccadilly St. in downtown Winchester Tuesday that will be the home of the new Paladin Downtown restaurant, which is slated to open sometime in September. The mural also will include apple blossoms and steam coming out of the bull’s nostrils along with the Virginia LOVE logo, which will be at street level for people who want to take photos.