A steady stream of people visited the Healing Field of Honor on the front campus of Winchester's Handley High School over Memorial Day weekend, to take pictures and pay their respects. Many remarked on the beauty of the thousand-flag display in such a picturesque setting. The first-time event was organized by the Rotary Club of Winchester as a fundraiser to benefit community organizations. People could purchase flags in honor of veterans, service members, first responders and loved ones. The large flag on the front of Handey is displayed by the school on occasions such as Memorial Day, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. Rotary President Dick Kent said the Healing Field of Honor is on track to raise $55,000 to $60,000 for charity. Asked if the event will continue, he said, "I think so. It was met with a lot of excitement and support." Winchester Mayor David Smith said at Monday's closing ceremony that the flag display was "absolutely beautiful." Both Smith and keynote speaker Ken Falke, founder of Boulder Crest Retreat for Military & Veteran Wellness in Bluemont, expressed gratitude to soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country and urged people to support veterans who may be faced with homelessness, unemployment or mental health issues.
A steady stream of people visited the Healing Field of Honor on the front campus of Winchester's Handley High School over Memorial Day weekend, to take pictures and pay their respects. Many remarked on the beauty of the thousand-flag display in such a picturesque setting. The first-time event was organized by the Rotary Club of Winchester as a fundraiser to benefit community organizations. People could purchase flags in honor of veterans, service members, first responders and loved ones. The large flag on the front of Handey is displayed by the school on occasions such as Memorial Day, Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. Rotary President Dick Kent said the Healing Field of Honor is on track to raise $55,000 to $60,000 for charity. Asked if the event will continue, he said, "I think so. It was met with a lot of excitement and support." Winchester Mayor David Smith said at Monday's closing ceremony that the flag display was "absolutely beautiful." Both Smith and keynote speaker Ken Falke, founder of Boulder Crest Retreat for Military & Veteran Wellness in Bluemont, expressed gratitude to soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country and urged people to support veterans who may be faced with homelessness, unemployment or mental health issues.
CYNTHIA BURTON/The Winchester Star
CYNTHIA BURTON/The Winchester Star
CYNTHIA BURTON /The Winchester Star
CYNTHIA BURTON/The Winchester Star
CYNTHIA BURTON/The Winchester Star
CYNTHIA BURTON/The Winchester Star
CYNTHIA BURTON/The Winchester Star
People gather on Memorial Day for a closing ceremony for the Healing Field of Honor on the Handley High School campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.