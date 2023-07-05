Patriotic Pick Up

Kimberly Sowers, owner of Kimberly’s in downtown Winchester, removes on Wednesday the American flags that adorned the outside of her store for the Independence Day holiday including those in a planter of petunias. Sowers said she is saving the flags and will put them out again for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

