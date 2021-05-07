Patriotic walk

Laura Frederick of Winchester walks her dog, Saoirse, on the front campus of Handley High School Thursday morning, where American flags have been placed to promote the Healing Field of Honor. The Memorial Day weekend event is a new Rotary Club of Winchester fundraiser that will feature 750 to 1,000 American flags, each atop an 8-foot pole, as a tribute to local heroes. Community members can purchase flags to honor anyone they wish. Flags are $40 each and may be purchased online at

or at the event. The opening ceremony will be 6 p.m. May 27, and the field will be staffed with volunteers until 6 p.m. each day through the weekend. The closing ceremony is set for 3 p.m. May 31. Both ceremonies will have a military flyover.