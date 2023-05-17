Patriotic Walk

Michael Phillips of Winchester walks his dogs in front of Handley High School Monday where American flags have been placed to publicize the Rotary Club of Winchester’s Healing Field of Honor that will take place May 25-29. The display will feature more than 1,000 American flags honoring individuals currently serving in the military, veterans, first responders, personal heroes, and hometown heroes. The opening ceremony will be held Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. For more information or to sponsor a flag, visit rotaryclubofwinchester.org/index.php/healing-field-of-honor/.