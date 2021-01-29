Though Virginia continues to work on a centralized call center where people can reserve vaccine appointments instead of having to use the internet, Winchester-based Valley Health is releasing, with caution, a couple of phone numbers for people to use if they have questions or can’t sign up through the health system’s website.
People can call 888-441-5294 or 540-536-8000 and press 9. Wait times can be long.
“This line is staffed with operators who can answer questions,” said Anna Kemp, operations manager in Valley Health’s marketing office. “[H]owever we need as many people as possible to use the online links to register and reserve the limited, one-on-one scheduling assistance for seniors and those without internet access or family to help them.”
To sign up for a vaccine online through Valley Health, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3xjz77e.
