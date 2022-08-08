Latest AP News
- Giuliani must go to Atlanta for election probe, judge says
- US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall
- Georgia asks appeals court to return PSC elections to ballot
- NC teachers group critical of proposed license, pay overhaul
- Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections
- FBI search at Trump Mar-a-Lago estate one of several probes
- Russia extends opposition activist's detention for 2 months
- Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
- Groups sue to force decision on US Rockies wolf protections
- Arkansas lawmakers begin special session on tax cuts
- NC AG’s staff asks judge not to restore 20-week abortion ban
- FBI searches Trump's Florida estate for classified records
Local News
Sunday, August 07, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Friday marked the conclusion of the Youth Development Center's Adventures Beyond program, a six-week summer camp that promoted inclusion, kindness and confidence for children, teens and adults with special needs.
Friday, August 05, 2022
- Star staff report
-
- 1
Effective immediately, the Handley Regional Library System will no longer accrue overdue fines on most children’s materials — no matter what the age of the person checking them out. These items include books, CD audiobooks and DVDs.
- By Nick Harpold For The Winchester Star
-
- 4
MIDDLETOWN — In promotion of its newly launched drone program, Laurel Ridge Community College hosted a Drone Day on Tuesday to let the community learn more about the new program and allow potential students to try their hand at flying drones.
Thursday, August 04, 2022
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees prepaid access to SU’s academic offerings, according to an SU news release.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — CMA’s Subaru of Winchester on Wednesday received a trophy for the dealership’s efforts providing the most bicycles for children during the local 2021 Toys for Tots fundraiser.
AP National Sports
Death Notices
- Michael Thomas McNerney
- James Tulley Holland
- Mary Elizabeth Smith
- Winifred Virginia “Winnie” Baylis
- Rae Ann Brown
- Jeannette M. Dennis
- Garry Roney Aldridge
- Paul Wayne Walker
- Barbara W. Black
- Death notices for Aug. 9
- Doris Virginia Wilson May 20, 1941 - Aug. 2, 2022
- Joseph W. Richards
- Death notices for Aug. 8
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.