Latest AP News
- GOP backs Trump, escalates dark rhetoric after FBI search
- Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
- Amid surplus, Kemp again seeks to hold Georgia spending flat
- Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
- Huggins, former Mississippi public safety commissioner, dies
- Inflation Reduction Act may have little impact on inflation
- California governor wants to extend nuclear plant's life
- Timeline of events leading up to FBI search of Trump's home
- Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
- Protests in northern Syria slam Turkish minister's remarks
- Judge revives Obama-era ban on coal sales from federal lands
- Appeals court puts Georgia PSC elections back on ballot
Local News
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
WINCHESTER — The Trauma Services unit at Winchester Medical Center, using a $10,000 grant from the nonprofit Winchester Medical Center Foundation, has donated 45 mass casualty bags to the city’s Police Department.
WINCHESTER — One week after her husband announced he is stepping down as Winchester’s sheriff to pursue another career opportunity, Debera Taylor is following suit with her job at NW Works Inc.
The Frederick County government announced Tuesday that is has swapped the collection containers for paper and plastic jugs and bottle recycling. County staff says it is much more efficient to collect mixed paper in the smaller containers and plastic jugs, bottles and jars in the larger, blue…
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board is searching for an interim at-large board member to replace Karen Anderson Holman, who resigned July 14 after accepting a job precluding her from being an elected official.
Saying she wants to give voters a choice on Election Day, Democrat Emily Scott is running again to unseat Republican Todd Gilbert, this time for the newly created 33rd House of Delegates seat.
Monday, August 08, 2022
BERRYVILLE — Sheriff Tony Roper and Chief Deputy Travis Sumption would receive approximately $15,000 raises through a proposed career development program for Clarke County Sheriff’s Office employees.
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is asking the city of Winchester to apply for a $5 million state grant on its behalf to help fund the conversion of the former Virginia National Guard armory into a Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs (HIVE).
Sunday, August 07, 2022
WINCHESTER — Friday marked the conclusion of the Youth Development Center's Adventures Beyond program, a six-week summer camp that promoted inclusion, kindness and confidence for children, teens and adults with special needs.
