Picnic tables donated to animal shelter

Clarke County Humane Foundation and Rotary Club of Clarke County members gather around one of the two new picnic tables recently installed in the Clarke County Animal Shelter’s exercise area. Pictured are Linda Roberts (standing, from left), Barbara Byrd, Sylvia Wilson, Wendy Wright, Bill McLean, and Ann Lesman. Seated are shelter manager Jenny Wright and Leslie McLean. The Rotary Club of Clarke County purchased the recycled plastic and ADA-compliant tables for the Clarke County Humane Foundation, which supports the government-owned and operated shelter. Now, when dogs and humans are becoming acquainted in the exercise area — hopefully leading to adoption and forever homes for the animals — people have a place to sit. The Rotary Club of Clarke County, chartered in 1998, raises funds to support other local organizations that serve the county. The new picnic tables, which cost $1,588, were made possible by a Rotary International grant, with matching funds from Clarke’s Rotary Club. The Clarke County Humane Foundation was formed in 2000 to help unwanted and abandoned animals by supporting the Clarke County Animal Shelter. The shelter is located at 225 Ramsburg Lane in Berryville.